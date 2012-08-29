UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
OTTAWA Aug 29 Canada's government housing agency signaled on Wednesday it was not concerned that a housing bubble was forming, declaring that the market was supported by economic and demographic fundamentals.
In its second quarter financial report, it said it expected "some reduction in the current robust pace of housing starts" later this year and next year and said the housing resale market should remain relatively stable through 2013.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts