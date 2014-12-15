TORONTO Dec 15 Sales of existing homes in
Canada were unchanged in November from October, suggesting
Canada's housing market has lost momentum as it heads into the
traditionally slower winter months, the Canadian Real Estate
Association said on Monday.
The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said
sales activity was flat last month from October. Actual sales
for November, not seasonally adjusted, were up 2.7 percent from
November 2013.
CREA's home price index rose 5.2 percent from November 2013.
