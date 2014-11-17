UPDATE 3-Ignoring Scottish referendum mandate would "shatter" UK structure - Sturgeon
* Scottish parliament to authorise Sturgeon to push for new vote
TORONTO Nov 17 Sales of existing homes in Canada edged higher in October from September, suggesting Canada's housing market was carrying some momentum into the traditionally slower winter months, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.
The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity rose 0.7 percent last month from September. Actual sales for October, not seasonally adjusted, were up 7.0 percent from October 2013.
CREA's home price index rose 5.5 percent from October 2013. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Scottish parliament to authorise Sturgeon to push for new vote
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 Financial leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing to an increasingly protectionist United States after a two-day meeting failed to yield a compromise.
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders adopted a list of principles on Saturday to boost the resilience of their economies against future shocks, including the advice to strengthen policy frameworks to reap the benefits of open markets.