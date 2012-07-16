TORONTO, July 16 Sales of existing homes in Canada slipped 1.3 percent in June from May, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday, in another sign the country's long-lived real estate boom is starting to cool down.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was down 4.4 per cent in June from a year earlier, marking the first year-over-year decline in national activity since April 2011.

