UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TORONTO Aug 15 Sales of existing homes in Canada was little changed in July from June, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Wednesday, in another sign the country's long-running real estate boom is starting to moderate.
The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was off 0.01 percent in July from June. Actual sales for July, not seasonally adjusted, were up 3.3 percent from a year earlier.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts