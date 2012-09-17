TORONTO, Sept 17 Sales of existing homes in Canada dropped in August from July, notching the largest month-over-month decline in more than two years, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday in another sign Canada's long real estate boom is cooling.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was down 5.8 percent in August from July. Actual sales for August, not seasonally adjusted, were down 8.9 percent from a year earlier.