OTTAWA, Oct 3 The Canadian government announced on Monday that it will close a tax loophole and introduce a stress test to insured mortgage lending in an effort to boost the stability of the housing sector. It was the latest move by the government to cool a hot market. The following are details on the new measures. MORTGAGE RATE STRESS TEST Effective Oct. 17, all insured mortgages will undergo a stress test by lenders as to the borrower's ability to make mortgage payments at a higher interest rate. Currently, this requirement only applies to insured mortgages with variable interest rates or fixed rates with a term of less than five years. Under the changes, new home buyers will have to qualify for mortgage insurance at an interest rate that is equal to their contract rate or the five-year fixed rate posted by the Bank of Canada, whichever is greater. The central bank's posted rate is based on the posted rates of the six biggest banks and is typically higher than most buyers' contract rate. Homeowners that have an existing insured mortgage or are renewing a current insured mortgage will not be affected. MORTGAGE INSURANCE Effective Nov. 30, mortgages insured by lenders through portfolio insurance and other low loan-to-value ratio mortgage insurance must meet the same loan eligibility criteria as high loan-to-value ratio insured mortgages. A low loan-to-value-ratio is generally considered a loan that accounts for 80 percent of the property value or less. The new eligibility criteria will include a maximum amortization period of 25 years, a maximum property price below C$1 million ($762,660.16), a strengthened minimum credit score, and limit the use of mortgage insurance to owner occupied-properties, property purchases and mortgage renewals. CAPITAL GAINS TAX ON PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE The government also announced proposed changes to the tax rules to ensure that only Canadian residents are exempt from capital gains taxes on the sale of a principal residence. The changes are also meant to ensure that families can claim only one home as their principal residence for any given year. The exemption generally applies for each year the home is designated as a principal residence. Currently, an extra year is automatically allowed in the year that a homeowner moves from one property to another. Under the proposed changes, a home buyer who is not a Canadian resident during the year that they bought the home would no longer be able to claim this extra year. When the home is owned by a trust, additional eligibility criteria will have to be met for the trust to designate the property as a primary residence. The Canada Revenue Agency will also require that those receiving a capital gains exemption include basic information about the sale on their tax returns. Currently, there is no reporting requirement if the property has always been designated as a principal residence. ($1 = 1.3112 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)