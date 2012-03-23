TORONTO, March 23 Canadian housing prices rose
for a second straight month in February, but the size of the
increase from year-earlier levels continued to shrink, the
Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.
The recently launched MLS Home Price Index, which monitors
housing prices in five major urban markets, rose 1.1 percent in
February from January, and was up 5.1 percent from February
2011, the smallest year-over-year increase since last June. In
January, prices were up 5.2 percent year-over-year.
"MLS HPI trends for February show that home price growth is
generally slowing," Gary Morse, the industry group's president,
said in a statement.
