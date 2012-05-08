(Corrects spelling of surname Kavcic in 12th paragraph)
* April housing starts blow past forecasts at 244.9K
* Condominium starts far outpace single-family homes
* CMHC says no clear sign of overheated condo market
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, May 8 Canadian housing starts blew past
forecasts in April to the highest level since 2007, led by a
surge in condominium construction that added to concern about a
possible housing bubble.
The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of starts was
244,900 units, up from 214,800 in March, smashing through
expectations for 202,000 starts. The number of multiple-unit
starts, which includes condominiums and apartments, was the
second highest on record.
Analysts said the data adds evidence to the view that the
Canadian housing sector, which never suffered the sharp
downturns seen in the United States and elsewhere in the 2008-09
recession, remained ro bust, with a risk of overheating.
"This report reflects unbelievable strength in (Canadian)
housing starts, and all of the gain was in multiples again,
which reflect the ongoing Canadian condo craze," Scotiabank
economists Derek Holt and Dov Zigler said in a research note.
Both the finance department and the Bank of Canada have
warned repeatedly about Canada's hot housing market, singling
out sizzling condo markets in Toronto and Vancouver, where
bidding wars and foreign investment have pushed up prices.
But the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp (CMHC), the federal
agency that issued the report, dismissed those fears.
"In our monitoring of the condo markets, we don't see clear
evidence of overheating in those markets. We don't see either
clear evidence of problematic house price conditions," CMHC
deputy chief economist Mathieu Laberge told reporters after the
agency issued its annual report for 2011.
Concern about the housing market centers on the fact that
many buyers could have problems once historically low interest
rates start to rise. Some experts have cautioned that the
housing market is 10 to 15 percent overvalued.
Tuesday's data showed that urban starts rose by 18 percent
to 226,200 units in April, driven largely by a 27.4 percent
increase in condos and other multiple units. Starts of
single-family hom es rose a more modest 0.6 percent, CMHC said.
"This print underscores the concern regarding the Canadian
condo market - in particular in Toronto," Mazen Issa, Canada
macro strategist at TD Securities, wrote in a note to clients.
"We do not see this pace of starts as being sustainable and
reaffirms concerns policy officials have noted regarding
activity in this particular segment of the market."
Robert Kavcic , economist at BMO Capital Markets, said
housing starts were rising faster than demand.
"The bubble-mongering that has been going on seemed
overplayed for some time given that housing starts were running
only slightly above household formation (about 180K), on
average, for the past three years," he said.
"But that is no longer true with starts now moving well
above underlying demand, and accelerating in recent months."
CENTRAL BANK WATCHING DEBT LOADS
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney has urged Canadians to
heed the lessons of the U.S. housing crash, calling excessive
household debt the single biggest domestic risk to the Canadian
economy as home-buyers borrow at extremely low rates.
He has said monetary policy could be used, as a last resort,
to curb housing-related consumer debt. But it would be better to
use more targeted measures first because raising interest rates
would hit the broader economy.
CMHC's annual report said it saw the central bank keeping
the overnight rate at 1 percent and mortgages rates holding
relatively flat throughout 2012. Laberge later clarified to say
this was not based on private guidance from the Bank of Canada.
The agency said it was monitoring rising debt-to-income
ratios. It said its program of securitizing mortgages had proven
resilient, but it was not immune to broader market disruptions.
CMHC had a tiny 0.41 percent rate of arrears of 90 days or
more on mortgages it insures at the end of last year, a fraction
of the 9.6 percent serious delinquency rate on single-family
insured mortgages at the U.S. Federal Housing Administration.
"This year's results continue to show that CMHC's mortgage
loan insurance business is well positioned to handle even
extremely adverse economic conditions," CMHC chairman Dino
Chiesa said in the report.
As part of a broader effort to cool the hot housing market,
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said last month that the
government plans to have its bank regulator oversee CMHC's
commercial activities.
But Flaherty has resisted calls by lenders and some
economists to tighten mortgage rules for a fourth time since
2008. He has said he sees signs banks are regulating borrowing
themselves, and that the market is starting to correct itself.
(Additional reporting by Randall Palmer, Louise Egan and David
Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson, Janet Guttsman
and Peter Galloway)