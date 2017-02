TORONTO May 25 Canadian home prices climbed 5.2 percent in April from a year earlier, boosted by strong gains in the Toronto market, as well as increases in Vancouver and Calgary, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

The rise in the industry group's home price index for April, compared with a 5.1 percent year-on-year gain in March. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway)