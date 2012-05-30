* Resale index up 0.8 pct in April from March
* Nine of 11 metropolitan markets see rise
* Prices up 5.9 percent from year earlier
* Pace of year-over-year growth slowing
* Toronto prices outperform Vancouver
(Updates with details, analyst comment)
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, May 30 Canadian home prices rose in
April for the second straight month, with prices up from March
in nine of 11 metropolitan markets, the Teranet-National Bank
Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday, although the
pace of growth continued to slow on a yearly basis.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of
single-family homes, showed overall prices climbed 0.8 percent
in April from a month earlier and a 0.5 percent gain in March,
following a period of three declines in four months.
The index was up 5.9 percent in April from a year earlier
after a 6.0 percent rise in March, extending the slowing trend
in recent months.
"Today's print is still broadly consistent with our
overarching theme of a gradual moderation in the housing
market," said Mazen Issa, Canada macro strategist at TD
Securities.
The Teranet data also added further evidence to growing
regional differences, particularly the divergence between
Toronto and Vancouver, which have both seen bidding wars and
foreign investment spur a post-recession property boom.
Gains of 0.8 percent in Toronto and Montreal matched the
national average. Smaller increases were recorded in Vancouver
-- by far Canada's most expensive property market -- and
Ottawa-Gatineau, while prices fell in Victoria and in Quebec
City.
The data showed the gains were most notable in Halifax,
Edmonton, Winnipeg and Calgary.
For Halifax, up 1.6 percent in April from March, it was the
six straight monthly gain, the longest run among the 11 regions
surveyed.
The robust housing market and high debt levels to finance
home purchases are two of the biggest concerns for Canadian
policymakers as the domestic economy recovers from recession.
Higher interest rates will add to debt servicing costs,
curbing spending across the economy.
Canada avoided the housing boom and bust that helped trigger
the U.S. recession and the global financial crisis. But the
record-low borrowing costs that followed have sent prices and
sales soaring.
Separately, a survey released by the Canadian Association of
Accredited Mortgage Professionals on Wednesday showed Canadian
homeowners were comfortable with their current mortgages and
focusing on reducing them faster.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)