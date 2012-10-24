UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TORONTO Oct 24 Canadian home prices dipped in September from August and year-over-year price gains slowed for the 10th straight month in yet another sign Canada's hot housing market is cooling, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices fell 0.4 percent in September from a month earlier, only the third September drop in 13 years of data. The index was up 3.6 percent from a year earlier, the tenth consecutive month of deceleration in 12-month inflation.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts