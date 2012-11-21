TORONTO Nov 21 Canadian home prices dipped in October from September and year-over-year price gains slowed for the 11th straight month in yet another sign Canada's hot housing market has cooled, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices fell 0.2 percent in October from a month earlier, only the third October drop in 13 years of data. The index was up 3.4 percent from a year earlier, the 11th consecutive month of deceleration in 12-month inflation.