Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
TORONTO Jan 9 Canadian housing starts slowed in December, but not as sharply as expected, as rural starts declined but urban starts held steady, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said on Wednesday in a report that confirmed a housing market slowdown is underway.
The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts was 197,976 units in December, down slightly from 201,376 units in November. The November figure was revised up from the 196,125 units reported previously.
The number of starts in December was above the forecasts of analysts in a Reuters poll, who had expected 195,000 starts.
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
* Japan Trade Minister may discuss Westinghouse with US officials
SAO PAULO, March 9 Lojas Americanas SA raised 2.405 billion reais ($760.8 million) from the sale of new common and preferred shares in a restricted-efforts offer, helping Brazil's largest discount retailer reduce debt and pay for expansion.