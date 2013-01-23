BRIEF-TEN announces time charter for 2017-built VLCC Hercules I
* Up to 18 months time charter with minimum and profit sharing provision for newly delivered VLCC Hercules I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Jan 23 Canadian home prices fell in December from November and year-over-year price gains were the lowest in three years as Canada's housing market continued to cool, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices fell 0.4 percent in December from a month earlier, the fourth straight monthly decline. The index was up 3.1 percent from a year earlier, the 13th consecutive month of deceleration in 12-month inflation and the lowest rate in three years.
* S&P - Qatar Petroleum outlook revised to negative following sovereign action; 'AA' rating affirmed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mo5xBj)
BRUSSELS, March 9 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told European leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday to press ahead with structural reforms in preparation for the day when loose monetary policy comes to an end, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.