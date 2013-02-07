US STOCKS-Wall St rises as investors cheer robust jobs data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.40 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)
(Corrects annual change to 2.3 pct higher from lower)
* December +0.2 pct, November +0.1 pct
* Forecast for December was +0.1 pct
* Index excludes condo market, which had been heated
OTTAWA, Feb 7 Prices of new homes in Canada rose by 0.2 percent in December following a 0.1 percent rise in November, and ended the year 2.3 percent higher than December 2011, according to Statistics Canada data released on Thursday.
The Canadian government, which imposed tighter mortgage rules in July, and the Bank of Canada have long expressed concerns the housing market might overheat.
The new housing price index however excludes condominiums, which the government has said were a particular cause for concern.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.40 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)
* Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 percent stake in Sunshine Heart Inc as of March 2 - sec filing
LONDON, March 10 Five euro zone countries are scheduled to hold bond auctions in what promises to be a busy week of supply ahead. * On Monday, Italy will issue up to 9 billion euros of three-year, seven-year, 15-year and 30-year bonds. * On Tuesday, the Netherlands is scheduled to sell 2-3 billion euros of bond maturing on January 2022. * On Wednesday, Germany will sell 1 billion euros of 30-year bonds.