TORONTO Feb 15 Sales of existing homes in Canada rose in January from December, but dropped year over year, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday, in a report that adds to recent signs showing the country's post-recession real estate boom has stalled.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 1.3 percent in January from December. Actual sales for January, not seasonally adjusted, were down 5.2 percent from a year earlier.

CREA's Home Price Index rose 3.1 percent in January from a year earlier, the smallest gain since April 2011.