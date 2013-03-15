TORONTO, March 15 Sales of existing homes in Canada fell in February from January and year-over year sales plummeted, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday in a report that bolstered evidence that Canada's once-hot housing market is slowing.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was down 2.1 percent in February from the month before, reversing the small gain recorded in January. Actual sales for February, not seasonally adjusted, were down 15.8 percent from a year earlier.

CREA's Home Price Index rose 2.7 percent in February from a year earlier, the smallest gain since March 2011.