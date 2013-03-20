TORONTO, March 20 Canadian home prices fell in
February from January, the sixth straight monthly decline, and
February's price gain versus a year earlier matched January's
modest year-on-year rise, the Teranet-National Bank Composite
House Price Index showed on Wednesday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of
single-family homes, showed overall prices fell 0.2 percent in
February from a month earlier.
The index was up 2.7 percent from a year earlier, matching
January's smallest year-on-year gain since November 2009. The
annual rate has been slowing for a year for more than a year.
The report added to evidence that Canadian housing market
activity has been slowing since the middle of 2012. Economists
are debating whether the market will crash or manage a soft
landing.
Canada's housing market avoided a meltdown after the
financial crisis in 2009, helped by conservative lending
standards and ultra-low interest rates.
The softening in the Canadian housing market follows the
Conservative government's move last year to tighten mortgage
lending rules to slow the red-hot housing market.
The latest report showed prices dropped in February from
January in seven of the 11 metropolitan markets surveyed, led by
a 1.4 percent drop in Victoria and a 1.2 percent drop in
Calgary. Prices dropped 0.8 percent in Ottawa, 0.4 percent in
Edmonton and Montreal, and 0.3 percent in Hamilton and Toronto.
Prices were up 0.9 percent in Quebec City, 0.8 percent in
Winnipeg, 0.7 percent in Vancouver and 0.1 percent in Halifax.
Year-on-year prices dropped in only one city -- Vancouver,
where they were down 1.5 percent from February 2012. Vancouver
had the hottest housing market going into the downturn.
Compared with February 2012, prices were 6.5 percent higher
in Hamilton, 6.3 percent higher in Halifax, 5.3 percent higher
in Quebec City, 4.9 percent higher in Toronto, 4.0 percent
higher in Winnipeg, 3.6 percent higher in Calgary, 2.7 percent
higher in Edmonton, 2.4 percent higher in Ottawa, 2.0 percent
higher in Montreal and 0.7 percent higher in Victoria.