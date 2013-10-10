* New housing prices +0.1 pct from July, +1.8 pct from Aug
2012
* Index excludes condominiums, where property market is
hotter
OTTAWA, Oct 10 The prices of new houses in
Canada rose by 0.1 percent in August from July and were a tame
1.8 percent higher than a year earlier, Statistics Canada said
on Thursday.
The new housing price index excludes condominiums, which the
government has been eyeing for signs of overheating, but the
data indicates that the market for new single-family homes at
least is under control.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts was for
a 0.2 percent increase.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty had said last month that the
housing sector was "calming", after a period of worry that a
post-recession housing boom would turn into a bubble.
On Monday, StatsCan noted that building permits for housing
had fallen 5.4 percent in August, with single-family units down
3.0 percent. Housing starts data for September,
however, showed unexpected strength, with the seasonally
adjusted annualized rate rising to 193,600, well above analysts'
expectations for 185,000 starts.