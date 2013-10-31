DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
TORONTO Oct 31 Canada's federal housing agency bumped up its forecast for housing starts in 2013 but trimmed expectations for 2014, setting an essentially flat outlook for a once-roaring market.
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said housing starts would be in a range of 179,300 to 190,600 units in 2013, with a point forecast, or most likely outcome, of 185,000. That is up from an August estimate of 182,800.
The pace of starts in 2014 will be in a range of 163,700 to 205,700 units, with a point forecast of 184,700. That is down from CMHC's August estimate of 186,600 housing starts.
Both forecasts represent a sharp slowdown from the 2012 pace of housing starts at 214,827 units.
