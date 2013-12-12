GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge higher, dollar up before U.S. payrolls
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index marginally higher, Nikkei rises 1 pct
TORONTO Dec 12 Canadian home prices edged down in November, reversing the gains seen the month before and suggesting a softer than usual market, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Thursday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national prices slipped 0.1 percent last month from October. The average November monthly gain over 15 years of data has been 0.1 percent, Teranet said.
"This year's retreat does not signal a buoying market," the report said.
Prices were up 3.4 percent from a year ago, an acceleration from October's 3.1 percent price gain, due to a greater drop in prices in November 2012.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index marginally higher, Nikkei rises 1 pct
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 9 Investors are spurning U.S.-based high-yield junk bond funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as they keep gobbling up stocks and other risky assets. High-yield bond funds posted $2.1 billion in net withdrawals during the week ended March 8, the most since November 2016, the data showed. The flight from lower-grade corporate debt follows strong performance in t
TOKYO, March 10 The dollar firmed to six-week highs against the yen on Friday and looked set for a modest weekly gain as investors awaited U.S. job data later in the day that is expected to reinforce expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.