* Oil city Calgary +6.1 pct

OTTAWA, Dec 12 New housing prices in Canada rose 0.1 percent in October from September and registered the slowest annual increase, at 1.5 percent, since February 2010, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The Canadian government, which has intervened in the mortgage market several times since 2008 to cool the sector, has expressed concerns the housing market might overheat, though it has lately said a soft landing was more likely.

The new housing price index excludes condominiums, which the government have said were a particular cause for concern.

The monthly increase of 0.1 percent was as expected by analysts surveyed by Reuters and followed no change in September.

The combined Toronto and Oshawa region posted its slowest annual increase, 1.5 percent, since March 2010. However, the oil city of Calgary saw a 6.1 percent rise.