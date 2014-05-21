OTTAWA May 21 The Canadian government is
watching the housing and mortgage market carefully, but does not
see a crisis, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Thursday.
"We're going to monitor the market, but we don't think we're
confronting a crisis at this point," he told CTV News.
He noted that the government had intervened a number of
times to cool the market.
Oliver also said the federal budget was well on track to
achieve a surplus of C$6 billion ($5.5 billion) in the fiscal
year that begins next April, on top of a contingency reserve.
($1=$1.09 Canadian)
(Reporting by Randall Palmer. Editing by Andre Grenon)