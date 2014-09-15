(Adds forecast, economist's comment, inventory details)
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, Sept 15 Sales of existing homes in
Canada rose in August from July, hitting the highest level since
January 2010, the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) said
on Monday, but it predicted sales will peak in the third quarter
and decline in 2015.
The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said
sales were up 1.8 percent last month from July. Actual sales for
August, not seasonally adjusted, were up 2.1 percent from August
2013.
CREA's home price index rose 5.3 percent from August 2013,
matching July's year-over-year gain. The national average price
for homes sold in August, not seasonally adjusted, was C$398,618
($360,023), up 5.3 percent from the same month last year.
"Sales activity in recent months has remained stronger than
was anticipated earlier this year," Gregory Klump, CREA's chief
economist, said in the report.
Klump said sales bounced back after a slump early in the
year that resulted from a harsh winter, a trend bolstered by a
decline in mortgage rates.
The persistent sales strength has put renewed focus on
concerns that Canadian households are over-reaching to get into
the market and on fears of a housing bubble.
"At its last interest rate announcement, the Bank of Canada
noted that conditions in the housing market were
stronger-than-expected and that household imbalances were no
longer evolving in a constructive manner," David Tulk, chief
Canada macro strategist at TD Securities, said in a research
note. "Amid low mortgage rates, this report suggests that the
renewed focus on all things housing is warranted."
In a separate report, CREA raised its forecast for sales of
existing homes in 2014 to 475,000, a 3.8 percent increase from
2013. In its June report, CREA had forecast sales of 463,400, a
1.2 percent increase from 2013.
But it said it expects sales to peak in the third quarter of
2014 as the impact of purchases deferred because of harsh
weather earlier in the year dissipates, while high prices erode
affordability.
CREA forecast sales of 473,100 in 2015, a decline of 0.4
percent from this year.
Canada escaped the housing crash that hit the United States
after the 2008-09 financial crisis and home prices have risen
dramatically, if not steadily, in the past five years despite
federal government moves to tighten mortgage lending rules.
While some economists have predicted the Canadian market
will crash, most have said they expect sales and new
construction to level off in 2014 and 2015 as mortgage rates
rise, with prices continuing to tick slowly higher.
CREA projects the average home price will rise by 5.9
percent to C$405,000 in 2014 and then edge up 0.7 percent in
2015 to C$407,900.
It said its national sales-to-new-listings ratio was 55.5
percent in August, while months of inventory shrank to 5.8,
still in balanced territory but indicating the market has
tightened slightly.
($1=$1.11 Canadian)
