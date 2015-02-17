TORONTO Feb 17 Sales of existing homes in Canada slipped further in January as the drop in oil prices once again hurt homebuyer demand in the resource-dependent Western region of the country, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Tuesday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was down 3.1 percent last month from December. The last monthly increase was in October. Actual sales for January, not seasonally adjusted, were down 2.0 percent from January 2014.

CREA's home price index rose 5.2 percent from January 2014. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)