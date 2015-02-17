(Adds comment from Calgary realtor)
By Andrea Hopkins and Nia Williams
TORONTO/CALGARY Feb 17 Sales of existing homes
in Canada slipped further in January as the drop in oil prices
hurt homebuyer demand in western Canada, the Canadian Real
Estate Association (CREA) said on Tuesday, with one analyst
saying seller panic has set in.
The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said
sales activity was down 3.1 percent last month from December,
the third consecutive monthly decline.
The data suggested Canada's prolonged housing boom may be
ending after more than five years of rising sales that pushed
home prices to record highs.
Canada escaped the U.S. housing crash due largely to more
prudent lending standards, but the long boom and high consumer
debt levels have raised fears of a U.S.-style collapse.
Prices, which lag sales, remained 5.2 percent higher than a
year earlier, according to CREA's home price index, but fell
compared to a month earlier in several markets, including the
Western Canadian cities of Calgary, Regina, and Saskatoon.
A sharp, sustained drop in oil prices has sideswiped the
economy in the resource-rich provinces of Alberta and
Saskatchewan, where homeowners are trying to sell houses before
values decline further.
"What is interesting to note about the housing measures is
that there is a clear sense of panic," Mazen Issa, senior Canada
macro strategist at TD Securities, said in a research note.
Issa said the West was the epicenter of housing-related
weakness in January, with sales down 24 percent in Calgary, 10
percent in Edmonton, 7 percent in Regina and 18 percent in
Saskatoon.
"The regional breakdown reveals a rush of homeowners looking
to obtain top dollar before their respective regional housing
market nosedives on the price," Issa said.
One realtor in Calgary, Canada's bellwether city for the oil
industry, said overall sales there are down 40 percent compared
to last year and sellers are bracing for a price correction, but
not a crash, as oil prices slump and fewer people arrive there
looking for work.
"That's certainly going to take a lot of capital out of the
province and the city and we anticipate housing prices will
likely soften over the next couple of years, but talk of a mass
slide of 20 or 30 percent is wrong," said Jim Sparrow, a realtor
with Royal LePage.
"Nobody is giving their house away and sellers are reluctant
to start slashing the price of their homes," he added.
The national sales-to-new listings ratio dipped to 49.7
percent as the number of newly listed homes rose faster than
sales. It's the first time the measure dipped below 50 percent
since December 2012, CREA noted.
Months of inventory rose to 6.5 months, its highest since
April 2013.
The national average price, not seasonally adjusted, for
homes sold in January 2015 was up 3.1 percent from a year
earlier to C$401,143 ($323,581), the smallest year-over-year
gain since April 2013.
($1 = 1.2397 Canadian dollars)
