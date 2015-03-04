OTTAWA, March 4 Canada's federal housing agency
privately told the finance ministry last year that it was
concerned about rising household debt levels and high prices in
some urban markets, an Ottawa online news site said on
Wednesday.
Blacklock's Reporter said the Canada Mortgage and Housing
Corp (CMHC) made the comments in a confidential memorandum in
which it called for a "soft landing adjustment" for a robust
housing market that has been fueled by low interest rates.
"We are, however, concerned about reduced household
flexibility resulting from elevated debt levels as well as
diversion of capital into residential housing investments,"
Blacklock's cited the memo as saying.
"Likewise, elevated prices in some urban markets further
compound affordability concerns," the memo continued.
The CMHC did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Canada tightened the rules around government-backed
mortgages four times between 2008 and 2012 in a bid to cool the
market.
The CMHC memo also said the agency would "look at options
for loan-level risk sharing with lenders to reduce risk,
increase market discipline and further optimize taxpayer
exposure" but details of its proposals were censored.
The CMHC last month softened its forecast for housing starts
in 2015, saying it expects the pace of new home construction to
gradually moderate in the coming years.
Canada's household debt-to-income ratio hit a record high in
the third quarter of 2014.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Paul Simao)