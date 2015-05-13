BRIEF-Forum Merger Corp prices IPO of 15 mln units at $10 per unit
* Forum Merger Corporation announces pricing of $150 million initial public offering
TORONTO May 13 Canadian home prices rose in April from a month and year earlier, but the pace of the gains was slower than in March, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 0.2 percent last month from March. Prices were up 4.4 percent from a year earlier and hit a new national peak. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Forum Merger Corporation announces pricing of $150 million initial public offering
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, April 6 Investors yanked the most money from U.S.-based equity funds since December during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as they feared stocks may be overpriced given the many roadblocks in implementing U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies. Nearly $12 billion drained from the stock funds in the seven days through April 5, including $7 billion
* Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders