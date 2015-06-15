TORONTO, June 15 Sales of existing homes in Canada rose in May from April, the fourth consecutive month of gains, taking national activity to its highest level in more than five years, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 3.1 percent last month from April. Actual sales for May, not seasonally adjusted, were up 2.7 percent from May 2014.

CREA's home price index rose 5.17 percent from May 2014. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)