TORONTO Aug 14 Sales of existing homes in
Canada fell in July from June, the second consecutive monthly
decline, as strength in the two big markets of Vancouver and
Toronto could not offset weakness elsewhere, the Canadian Real
Estate Association said on Friday.
The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said
sales activity was down 0.4 percent last month from June. Actual
sales for July, not seasonally adjusted, rose 3.4 percent from
July 2014.
CREA's home price index rose 5.9 percent from July 2014.
