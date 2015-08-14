TORONTO Aug 14 Sales of existing homes in Canada fell in July from June, the second consecutive monthly decline, as strength in the two big markets of Vancouver and Toronto could not offset weakness elsewhere, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was down 0.4 percent last month from June. Actual sales for July, not seasonally adjusted, rose 3.4 percent from July 2014.

CREA's home price index rose 5.9 percent from July 2014. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)