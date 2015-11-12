BRIEF-Enbridge Income Fund Holdings announces $0.5 bln secondary offering of common shares by Enbridge
* Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. announces $0.5 billion secondary offering of common shares by Enbridge Inc.
TORONTO Nov 12 Canadian home prices rose in October from a month ago and a year earlier, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Thursday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 0.1 percent last month from September. Prices were up 5.6 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
SAO PAULO, March 27 Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said on Monday it ordered three more food processing facilities to suspend production amid an investigation into alleged corruption of inspectors and unsanitary conditions in the world's biggest meat producer.