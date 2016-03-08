(Repeats to attach to alerts, no change to text)

TORONTO, March 8 Canadian housing starts jumped in February from a month earlier, a report from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

The report from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 212,594 units in February from a downwardly revised 165,071 units in January. Forecasters had expected 180,000 starts.

