China raises interest rates for Standing Lending Facility loans - sources
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 China's central bank raised the lending rates on its standing lending facility (SLF) loans on Friday, two banking sources said.
TORONTO, June 14 Canadian home prices rose in May from a month earlier, and were well up from the year before, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Tuesday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 1.8 percent last month from April. Prices were up 9 percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 China's central bank surprised financial markets on Friday by increasing the interest rates on open market operations by 10 basis points, on the first day back from the long Lunar New Year holidays.
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA U.S. ties with staunch ally Australia become strained after details about an acrimonious phone call between its leaders em