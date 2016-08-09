(Recasts with analyst comment)
By Andrea Hopkins
OTTAWA Aug 9 Canadian housing starts fell in
July compared with June, suggesting a long-awaited plateau in
Canada's hot homebuilding sector may have begun after years of
booming construction and sales that sparked fears of a bubble.
The pace of housing starts fell to 198,395 units in July
from a revised 218,326 seasonally-adjusted annual rate in June,
the national housing agency said on Tuesday, bringing
construction starts closer to the pace of population growth.
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp has previously warned
of overbuilding in some regions and economists had expected
starts to fall to a 195,000-unit pace in July.
"It's hard to see starts pushing higher than where they've
been year to date," said Derek Holt, head of capital markets
economics at Scotiabank, forecasting starts will eventually cool
toward the 150,000-unit pace he considers closer to the rate of
new household formation.
While the slowing pace of homebuilding will dim one of the
few bright spots in Canada's economy and subtract from GDP
growth as early as the third quarter, the surprise resilience of
home construction has led to concern there could be glut of
condominiums in Canada's hottest cities.
A sharp contraction in multiple-unit starts - typically
condos - last month led July's decline, with urban multiple
starts down 13.3 percent compared to a milder 1.8 percent dip in
starts of single family homes.
Multiple starts had surged more than 25 percent in June.
While the data is notoriously volatile from month to month,
building permits have been declining and analysts believe it is
only a matter of time before construction slows as well.
"Our forecast is for starts to be in the 185,000 to 190,000
range in the second half of this year, which would be more
consistent with permits recently," said Josh Nye, an economist
at Royal Bank of Canada, the nation's largest lender.
The expected fallback in housing starts was broadly based,
according to the report, with groundbreakings slowing down in
all regions of Canada except the Prairies.
Hot housing markets in Canada's two largest cities, Toronto
and Vancouver, have sparked some fears of a housing bubble, even
as other markets cool amid a slump in commodity prices that has
weighed on the country's economic growth.
Some analysts also expect home sales to slow in Vancouver as
a new tax on foreign buyers comes into effect.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Chizu Nomiyama, G
Crosse)