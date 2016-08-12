(Adds details from report, background)
OTTAWA Aug 12 Canadian home prices climbed in
July, driven by gains in some of the country's hottest markets,
including Toronto and Vancouver, a home price index showed on
Friday.
Prices rose 2.0 percent last month from June, according to
the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, and were
up 10.9 percent from a year earlier. The index measures price
changes for repeat sales of single-family homes.
It was the second-largest July increase the index has seen
since it began in 1999, the report said.
Prices rose in seven of 11 cities.
In Vancouver, which has seen eighteen months without a
decline, prices were up 2.3 percent. The city implemented a tax
on foreign home buyers earlier this month in an attempt to
improve affordability for residents.
Prices were up 3.1 percent in Toronto, the fourteenth
increase in the last 15 months.
Prices were flat in Edmonton and down 0.1 percent in
Calgary, with both cities hurt by the slump in oil prices.
Canada's housing market has been robust in the years since
the global financial crisis, spurred in part by low borrowing
costs. But it has become more fragmented, with oil-sensitive
regions slowing and Toronto and Vancouver continuing to rise.
The rapid price gain in the two major cities has caused
concern the markets there are becoming overheated and the Bank
of Canada has warned about possible speculation.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)