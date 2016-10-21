OTTAWA Oct 21 Canada's finance department laid
out possible ways to spread mortgage risk on Friday, kicking off
consultations to force lenders to take on more responsibility
for the loans they dole out amid fears the nation's hot housing
market could end badly.
The call for submissions to change the way mortgage risk is
shared between banks and insurers - including the
government-backed Canada Mortage and Housing Corp - comes after
criticism from the IMF and OECD that taxpayers could be on the
hook if a U.S.-style housing collapse happened in Canada.
Under rules designed 60 years ago to encourage mortgage
lending, banks and other lenders must take out insurance when
borrowers put down less than 20 percent of a home's value. They
often also insure mortgages even when buyers have more than 20
percent equity in their homes in a bid to transfer more risk to
insurers in the case of default.
In addition to the CMHC, the changes would affect the risk
level taken on by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Co
Canada and Canada Guaranty Mortgage Insurance Co.
The system has been criticized by the International Monetary
Fund and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development, among others, because it makes lenders less
motivated to ensure their loans are good.
"Experiences in other countries have shown that high
household indebtedness can exacerbate an adverse economic event,
leading to negative impacts on borrowers, lenders, and the
economy," the finance department said in its call for
submissions.
"A high level of public sector involvement, for example
through government guarantees of mortgage loans, may dampen
market signals and lead to excessive risk taking."
The department outlined two ways to shift the risk back to
lenders, including a "first loss" approach where lenders are
responsible for losses up to a fixed amount of the outstanding
loan balance in case of default.
Alternately, lenders could be responsible for "proportionate
loss" calcuated as a fixed percentage of total loan losses,
putting a greater burden on lenders in the case of big loans
that go bad.
Stakeholders, including banks, lenders, insurers and
consumer protection groups have until Feb. 28, 2017, to submit
proposals or concerns about the changes. The finance minister is
expected to announce new rules in the spring.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)