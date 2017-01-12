US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as Trump and earnings fuel rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.77 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.81 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
OTTAWA Jan 12 Canadian home prices rose in December from a month earlier as prices continued to soar in Toronto, the biggest market, and Victoria, while Vancouver prices fell again, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Thursday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 0.3 percent last month from November. Prices were up 12.3 percent from a year earlier, the largest 12-month increase since 2010. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.77 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.81 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Goldman already looking after some IPO preparations - sources
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.