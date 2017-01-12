OTTAWA Jan 12 Canadian home prices rose in December from a month earlier as prices continued to soar in Toronto, the biggest market, and Victoria, while Vancouver prices fell again, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Thursday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 0.3 percent last month from November. Prices were up 12.3 percent from a year earlier, the largest 12-month increase since 2010. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)