BRIEF-ONEOK to expand Mid-Continent NGL gathering system, Sterling III Pipeline
* ONEOK Inc - ONEOK expects to invest approximately $130 million for these projects, which are expected to be complete by end of 2018
OTTAWA May 8 Canadian housing starts fell in April after an unexpected surge in March as groundbreaking for both multiple and single units decreased, data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed on Monday.
The seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts rose to 214,098 units in April. The figure for March was revised slightly lower to 252,305 units. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Paul Simao)
JOHANNESBURG, June 19 South Africa's anti-corruption watchdog will oppose President Jacob Zuma's court bid to set aside an influence-peddling report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Monday.
LONDON, June 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.88 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Exper