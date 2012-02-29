BRIEF-Uranium Resources says entered securities purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund LLC
* Entered into a securities purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund, LLC
TORONTO Feb 29 Canadian home resale prices dropped for the second straight month in December as five of 11 metropolitan markets declined, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices slid 0.2 percent in December from November, but were up 6.8 percent from a year earlier. December was the first month since September 2010 in which all 11 metropolitan markets showed prices up from 12 months earlier.
(Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Farmland Partners - on Feb 14, entered into loan agreement which provides for term loan of $27.2 million; term loan matures on February 14, 2027 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lbvvHx) Further company coverage: