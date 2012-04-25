WRAPUP 1-China's credit growth poses challenge, but tightening seen gradual
* Central bank has signalled move to gradual policy tightening
TORONTO, April 25 Canadian home resale prices dropped in February from January, with prices down in six of 11 metropolitan markets, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices fell 0.2 percent in February from a month earlier. The index was still up 6.1 percent in February from a year earlier. (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
NEW YORK, Feb 14 As century-old Wall Street brokerages have agonized over the fate of a major U.S. regulation on retirement advice, younger Silicon Valley counterparts have coolly shrugged their shoulders.
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen goes to Congress on Tuesday for the first time since Republicans took control of the White House and both houses of the legislature with less clarity on the direction of U.S. economic policy than at any time of her three-year tenure.