TORONTO, April 27 Canadian home prices climbed up in March from a year earlier, boosted by gains in the major markets of Toronto and Vancouver, but the pace of the annual price gain slowed, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

The report showed the national average home price climbed 5.1 percent on a year-over-year basis in March. This was the smallest annual gain since last June. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)