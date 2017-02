TORONTO, March 28 Canadian home resale prices rose in January from December, snapping a string of two straight monthly declines, as price gains were registered in seven of 11 metropolitan markets, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices rose 0.1 percent in January from December and were up 6.5 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)