TORONTO, April 17 Canadian home prices rose in March from February, ending a six-month string of declines, as spring home buyers breathed some life back into Canada's cooling housing market, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices rose 0.4 percent in March from a month earlier. The index was up 2.6 percent from a year earlier, the smallest 12-month gain since November 2009.