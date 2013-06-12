Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
TORONTO, June 12 Canadian home prices jumped in May from April as a spring rebound in sales continued in most cities, offsetting a couple of weak markets, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices rose 1.1 percent in May from a month earlier. It was the ninth time in 15 years that May prices were up 1.0 percent or more from April.
The index was up 2.0 percent from a year earlier, which matched the April rate and marked the smallest 12-month gain since November 2009.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).