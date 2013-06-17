TORONTO, June 17 Sales of existing homes in Canada jumped in May from April but year-over-year sales continued to decline, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday in a report that showed a healthy rebound in spring housing after a winter of decline.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 3.6 percent in May from the month before. Actual sales for May, not seasonally adjusted, were down 2.6 percent from a year earlier.

CREA's home price index rose 2.3 percent in May from a year earlier.