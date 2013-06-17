By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, June 17 Sales of existing homes in
Canada jumped in May from April and will be higher than expected
both this year and next, the Canadian Real Estate Association
(CREA) said on Monday, adding to evidence that the market has
managed a soft landing.
CREA, the industry group for real estate agents, said sales
were up 3.6 percent in May from the month before, the largest
monthly gain in almost 2-1/2 years. It was the latest data to
suggest the Canadian housing market - far from crashing, as some
economists had predicted - is doing better than expected.
Compared with May 2012, sales were down 2.6 percent.
May's increase lifted national activity almost to where it
was just before Canada's Conservative government tightened
mortgage lending rules last summer, and marked what CREA called
"the first noteworthy increase" in the past nine months.
Fearing a housing bubble after years of heated activity, the
government changed lending rules to make it harder for consumers
to take on too much debt to buy a house. The changes, which took
effect in July 2012, shortened the maximum length of a
government-insured mortgage and limited the amount people can
borrow against their homes.
The housing market slowed dramatically in response to the
tighter rules, and some economists worried that the U.S. housing
crash of 2009 would be repeated in Canada. But prices, which lag
sales activity, have so far only slowed their rise, and the
spring market has brought the traditional seasonal bounce in
home buying.
CREA said its home price index was up 2.3 percent in May
from a year earlier.
"A slowdown in prices has yet to materialize and in the
absence of a major trigger - via an interest rate shock or surge
in unemployment - the housing market is on course for a soft
landing," Mazen Issa, Canada macro strategist at TD Securities,
said in a research note.
"The key urban markets of Toronto and Vancouver have
received most of the attention given their relative size and
degree of excesses. But these markets appear to be past the
worst of the slowdown, while other major markets such as Calgary
and Edmonton have been buoyant," he added.
The CREA data echoed several stronger-than-expected economic
indicators released in recent weeks, including a surge in job
growth and a jump in housing starts in May.
"It's important not to put too much stock in one month's
worth of data, but taken together with other recently published
economic gauges, Canadian resale housing market results provide
further evidence of the widely anticipated firming trend for
Canadian economy," Gregory Klump, CREA's chief economist, said
in a statement.
The group revised its forecast for home sales in 2013 and
2014, saying the monthly sales trend strengthened toward the end
of the first quarter and accelerated in the second quarter.
CREA now forecasts national sales of 443,400 units in 2013,
down 2.5 percent from 454,573 in 2012. It had previously
forecast a decline of 2.9 percent.
For 2014, CREA sees 464,300 sales, a rebound of 4.7 percent
from this year, reflecting a slow but steady improvement in
activity. This would still leave national sales one-tenth of a
percentage point below the 10-year-average, with activity
remaining below levels recorded in the first half of 2012.
CREA forecasts the average national price will rise by 2.1
percent to C$370,900 ($364,700)in 2013. The 2014 forecast has
also been revised up to $377,700, an annual increase of 1.8
percent, CREA said.
The number of newly listed homes rose 1.9 percent
month-over-month in May. With a larger increase in sales than
new listings, the national sales-to-new listings ratio rose to
51.4 percent in May, compared with 50.6 percent in April,
considered firmly in balanced territory.
CREA said there were 6.4 months of inventory at the end of
May, firming slightly from 6.6 months at the end of April.