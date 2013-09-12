Alliance Trust investors approve buying back activist investor Elliott's shares
LONDON, Feb 28 Shareholders in Alliance Trust voted on Tuesday to buy back shares in the firm that are currently held by U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management.
* New housing price index rises 0.2 pct in July
* Prices gain 1.9 percent vs year
OTTAWA, Sept 12 The price of new homes in Canada grew by 0.2 percent in July from June for the second straight month, led by increases in the Toronto-Oshawa region and the nation's oil capital Calgary, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
The gain beat market expectations for a 0.1 percent climb. Prices in July were 1.9 percent higher than the same month in 2012.
New house prices in Calgary climbed 0.6 percent in the month and a hefty 5.8 percent in the 12-month period, the biggest year-on-year price movement in that city since December 2007.
In Toronto-Oshawa, prices rose 0.3 percent and 2.6 percent in the month and year, respectively.
Overall, prices rose in 10 cities, fell in six and were unchanged in five.
The Canadian government, which imposed tighter mortgage rules in July 2012, and the Bank of Canada have long expressed concerns the housing market might overheat. The government's intervention helped slow real estate activity late last year but data from recent months has renewed concerns among some analysts about a potential bubble.
The new housing price index excludes condominiums, which the government has said are a particular cause for concern.
LONDON, Feb 28 Shareholders in Alliance Trust voted on Tuesday to buy back shares in the firm that are currently held by U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management.
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The margin on bearish bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over bullish positions shrank to its narrowest level since before Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential win in November, J.P. Morgan said on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, Feb 28 In preparation for a possible strike by Illinois' largest union of state workers, Governor Bruce Rauner's administration launched a website on Tuesday encouraging residents to apply for permanent or temporary state jobs.