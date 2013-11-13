China will not devalue yuan to stimulate exports - PBOC deputy governor
BEIJING, March 10 China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
TORONTO Nov 13 Canadian home prices edged higher in October from the month before but the gain was lower than average, suggesting the market is cooler than usual, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices rose 0.1 percent last month from September. The average October monthly gain over 15 years of data has been 0.2 percent, Teranet said.
The index was up 3.1 percent on an annual basis, an acceleration from September's 2.7 percent price appreciation, due to a decline in prices in October 2012.
BEIJING, March 10 China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
* Biocryst pharmaceuticals prices public offering of common stock
CHICAGO, March 9 Four individual investors of Peabody Energy Corp are accusing the company, certain hedge funds and other parties involved in the coal producer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy of breaching their fiduciary duties, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.