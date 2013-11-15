TORONTO Nov 15 Sales of existing homes in Canada declined in October from September but were well above levels of a year earlier, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was down 3.2 percent last month from September. Actual sales for October, not seasonally adjusted, rose 8.3 percent from a year earlier.

CREA's home price index rose 3.5 percent from October last year.